Wall of fire in Chile's Valparaíso
Valparaíso wildfire: Dozens of houses destroyed in Chile

At least 120 houses have been destroyed by fast moving forest fires in the Chilean city of Valparaíso, prompting a mass evacuation.

All the city's firefighters have been deployed to tackle the fires in the Rocuant and San Roque areas.

  • 25 Dec 2019
