Two cruise ships collide in the Caribbean
Video

Two cruise ships have collided in the Caribbean.

The crash happened in the port of Mexico's island of Cozumel, crushing the stern of the Carnival Glory - a vessel 952ft (290m) long.

No serious injuries have been reported.

  • 20 Dec 2019
