Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I sent my seven-year-old across the border alone'
More parents are resorting to sending their children across the US-Mexico border alone in a bid to get around asylum rules.
-
25 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-50866766/i-sent-my-seven-year-old-across-the-border-aloneRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window