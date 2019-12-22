Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Quilombo cuisine: Rescuing the ancient cuisine of African slaves
Brazilian chefs are discovering the health benefits of Quilombo cuisine - recipes handed down by the descendants of African slaves, who escaped and set up their own communities.
The Quilombo diet is organic, gluten-free and practically lactose-free. It has its roots in African traditions and uses fresh ingredients. It’s also zero waste.
Filmed by Gibby Zobel, edited by Gibby Zobel and Baya Cat
-
22 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-50856961/quilombo-cuisine-rescuing-the-ancient-cuisine-of-african-slavesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window