Brazil's new chefs rescuing the ancient cuisine of enslaved Africans
Video

Quilombo cuisine: Rescuing the ancient cuisine of African slaves

Brazilian chefs are discovering the health benefits of Quilombo cuisine - recipes handed down by the descendants of African slaves, who escaped and set up their own communities.

The Quilombo diet is organic, gluten-free and practically lactose-free. It has its roots in African traditions and uses fresh ingredients. It’s also zero waste.

Filmed by Gibby Zobel, edited by Gibby Zobel and Baya Cat

  • 22 Dec 2019