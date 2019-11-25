Uruguay's Martínez celebrates but result is close
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Uruguay's Martínez celebrates but result is close

Preliminary results of Uruguay's presidential election put conservative Luis Lacalle ahead of Daniel Martínez of the governing Broad Front coalition.

But that did not stop Mr Martínez and his supporters celebrating the initial results, which were better than opinion polls had suggested.

  • 25 Nov 2019
Go to next video: Kids react to last-minute Uruguay win