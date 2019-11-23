Colombia police fire tear gas to disperse protesters

Media player
Colombia police fire tear gas to disperse Bogota protesters
Police in the Colombian capital Bogota have fired tear gas to disperse protesters who took to the streets in fresh anti-government protests.
The city's mayor declared an overnight curfew and there were reports of sporadic looting.
23 Nov 2019
