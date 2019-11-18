Indigenous Bolivians rally for Evo Morales
Video

Bolivia crisis: Indigenous supporters of Morales gather for protest

Hundreds of indigenous Bolivians held a protest on Sunday in El Alto municipality near La Paz.

Supporters of ex-president Evo Morales are demanding the resignation of interim president Jeanine Áñez.

Bolivia has been rocked by weeks of protest since a controversial election on 20 October.

