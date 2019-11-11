Bolivia's president announces resignation
Evo Morales: Bolivia's president resigns amid election protests

Bolivian President Evo Morales has resigned amid turmoil following his disputed re-election last month.

In a televised address, Mr Morales said he would resign as president, and urged protesters to "stop attacking the brothers and sisters, stop burning and attacking".

Protesters gathered in the country's capital, La Paz, and chanted "yes we could" and "Bolivia" as they celebrated the resignation.

  • 11 Nov 2019
