Brazilian ex-President Lula freed from jail

Brazil ex-President Lula freed from jail
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was mobbed by supporters after being released from jail after more than a year behind bars.
A judge ordered his release after the Supreme Court ruled that convicted criminals should go to prison only if they have exhausted their appeal options.
In his first speech, he vowed to establish his innocence and criticised what he called the "rotten side of the judicial system" for "working to criminalise the left".
08 Nov 2019
