Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
US Mormon family visits scene of deadly ambush
Shocked relatives have visited the scene where suspected drug cartel gunmen killed nine members of a US Mormon family in northern Mexico.
Some family members wept as they saw the burned-out and bullet-riddled vehicles in which the three women and six children died.
Dramatic testimony has since emerged from survivors of the gun attack. The motive is still unclear.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, who visited the area to co-ordinate the investigation, told reporters the killings were "an atrocity", adding: "It is something that Mexico cannot allow."
-
06 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-50324972/us-mormon-family-visits-scene-of-deadly-ambushRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window