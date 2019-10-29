Media player
Water cannon and fires amid Chile unrest
Chilean protesters have again clashed with security forces, despite President Sebastián Piñera's announcement of a cabinet reshuffle.
At least 20 people have died in a wave of protests against social and economic inequality which began more a than a week ago.
29 Oct 2019
