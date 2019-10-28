Centre-left win Argentine election

Media player
Argentina election: Alberto Fernández wins Presidency
Alberto Fernández has been elected president of Argentina, beating the centre-right incumbent, Mauricio Macri.
It means a return to power for Argentina's centre-left and the prospect of protectionist policies that contrast with Mr Macri's free market approach to Argentina's economic crisis.
Mr Fernández has vowed to play things safe financially.
Read more: Argentina gets new president amid economic crisis
28 Oct 2019
