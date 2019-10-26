Chile's 'historic' protest march
Chile protests: Aerial footage of protest march

An estimated one million people peacefully marched in Santiago on Friday 25 October against inequality.

Santiago's governor said it was a "historic" moment for the country, which has seen days of protests.

Protesters also took to the streets in every major Chilean city.

