Clashes in Santiago amid wave of protests

Chile protests: Clashes in Santiago as unrest continues
Protesters have clashed with security forces in Chile's capital Santiago as violent demonstrations continued for a third day across the country.
At least eight people have died in the unrest, sparked by a now suspended metro fare hike. Residents are now venting their discontent over the high cost of living and inequality in one of Latin America's most stable countries.
21 Oct 2019
