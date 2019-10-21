Clashes in Santiago amid wave of protests
Chile protests: Clashes in Santiago as unrest continues

Protesters have clashed with security forces in Chile's capital Santiago as violent demonstrations continued for a third day across the country.

At least eight people have died in the unrest, sparked by a now suspended metro fare hike. Residents are now venting their discontent over the high cost of living and inequality in one of Latin America's most stable countries.

