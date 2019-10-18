Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gun battles and burning cars in Mexican city
There has been heavy fighting in a northern Mexican city between the security forces and members of the powerful Sinaloa drug cartel after one of the group's leaders was discovered.
Ovidio Guzmán López, the son of convicted drug lordJoaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán, was found during a routine patrol in Culiacán.
18 Oct 2019
