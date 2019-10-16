Rescuers search for missing in collapsed building
Rescue workers are using sniffer dogs to find a number of residents who are missing after the apartment block in which they lived in the Brazilian city of Fortaleza collapsed. The cause of the collapse is not yet clear but officials say the building from 1995 did not have the necessary permits. One person, a delivery man who was taking water to an adjacent shop, was killed.

