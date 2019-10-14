Ecuadoreans celebrate return of fuel subsidies

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ecuador violence: Indigenous protesters celebrate fuel subsidies U-turn
Indigenous Ecuadoreans who have been at the forefront of protests against a decree abolishing fuel subsidies took to the streets in celebration on Sunday evening.
They chanted "yes, we could" and "united, the people will never be defeated" in Spanish.
They were celebrating a surprise U-turn by President Lenín Moreno, who announced during televised talks with indigenous representatives that the subsidies would be reinstated. In return, indigenous groups have said they will cease their protests.
-
14 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-50040897/ecuador-violence-indigenous-protesters-celebrate-fuel-subsidies-u-turnRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window