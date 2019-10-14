Ecuadoreans celebrate return of fuel subsidies

Video

Indigenous Ecuadoreans who have been at the forefront of protests against a decree abolishing fuel subsidies took to the streets in celebration on Sunday evening.

They chanted "yes, we could" and "united, the people will never be defeated" in Spanish.

They were celebrating a surprise U-turn by President Lenín Moreno, who announced during televised talks with indigenous representatives that the subsidies would be reinstated. In return, indigenous groups have said they will cease their protests.