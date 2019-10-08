Chaos in Quito as fuel subsidy protests continue

Media player
Ecuador protests: Quito in chaos amid unrest over fuel
Protesters have taken to the streets of Ecuador's capital Quito as unrest continues over a rise in fuel prices.
The country has seen its worst unrest in years since President Lenin Moreno last week ended fuel subsidies, which he said were no longer affordable.
Protesters clashed with police on Monday as more indigenous people made their way to the capital to join the demonstrations.
The action has prompted Mr Moreno to temporarily move government operations to the port city of Guayaquil.
08 Oct 2019
