Brazil has done 'excellent job' on the Amazon

Brazil's environment minister has defended his government's record on protecting the rainforest.

Ricardo Salles told Hardtalk's Stephen Sackur that the environment was everyone's concern: "Brazil has done an excellent job. We have 84 percent of the Amazon preserved as opposed to many other countries that criticise us, they have no forest anymore."

Conservationists have blamed the Brazilian government for turning a blind eye to farmers and loggers clearing land in the Amazon, hastening deforestation.

