Bags of cocaine keep 'drug smugglers' afloat
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Colombia 'drug smugglers' rescued after clinging to floating cocaine

Three men have been rescued after drifting in the Pacific for hours. But Colombian authorities have some questions about what kept them all afloat.

  • 02 Oct 2019
Go to next video: US Coast Guard raids 'drugs submarine'