Celebrations after Peru's Congress is dissolved

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dissolution of Peru's Congress sparks celebrations
Many Peruvians say they are tired of the corruption scandals which have tainted previous presidents and lawmakers.
They approve of President Martín Vizcarra's move to dissolve Congress and call for fresh parliamentary elections.
But opposition lawmakers say this amounts to a coup and is unconstitutional.
-
01 Oct 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-49892644/dissolution-of-peru-s-congress-sparks-celebrationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window