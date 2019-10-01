Celebrations after Peru's Congress is dissolved
Dissolution of Peru's Congress sparks celebrations

Many Peruvians say they are tired of the corruption scandals which have tainted previous presidents and lawmakers.

They approve of President Martín Vizcarra's move to dissolve Congress and call for fresh parliamentary elections.

But opposition lawmakers say this amounts to a coup and is unconstitutional.

