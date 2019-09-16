Clashes in Honduras on Independence Day

Video

Riot police and anti-government protesters clashed in Honduras on Sunday, as the country marked its independence from Spain, declared in 1821.

President Juan Orlando Hernández presided over an official parade at the national stadium in the capital, Tegucigalpa, while ex-President Manuel Zelaya led the opposition's march in another part of the city.

The protesters demand the resignation of the president, who has been accused by prosecutors in the US of accepting money from drug cartels in his 2013 campaign. He denies the allegation.

Mr Hernández was re-elected to a second term in 2017 in polls which his opponents said were fraudulent.