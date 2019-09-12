Media player
Cubans storm public transport to get to work
Overcrowded public buses are a daily reality for many Cubans trying to get to work in the capital Havana.
The authorities on the Communist-run island have now warned Cubans to expect problems with fuel supplies in the coming weeks
They say the supplies are being badly affected by US sanctions against Venezuela - Cuba's principal oil supplier.
12 Sep 2019
