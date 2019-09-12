The Africans risking death to reach the US

Media player
The Africans risking death in jungle trying to reach US
The Darien Gap is one of the world’s most dangerous jungles – full of drug traffickers, thieves and poisonous animals.
So why are thousands of Africans trying to cross this jungle in South America?
The BBC’s Catherine Byaruhanga joined one group.
12 Sep 2019
