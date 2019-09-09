Video

Thousands fleeing Hurricane Dorian's destruction have been evacuated to Nassau, the country's capital, or Florida.

But one ferry bound for Florida reportedly refused to take some passengers who didn't have the correct visas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say the passengers weren't ordered off the boat by the government and that it was a decision by the ferry company.

The company, Balearia Caribbean, released a statement apologising for the inconvenience and said "in coordination with U.S. Customs and Boarder Protection (CBP), our Company is informing all Bahamian residents of the required travel documentation necessary for travel to Ft. Lauderdale".