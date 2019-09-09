Bahamians describe rotten smell in air

Media player
Hurricane Dorian: Residents trying to leave the Abaco Islands
Following Hurricane Dorian, some 70,000 residents in the Bahamas are in need of food and shelter, according to the United Nations.
Thousands of residents from the hardest-hit areas in the Abaco islands have been sent to the country's capital, Nassau, where authorities say they may have to use tents or containers to house the victims.
The BBC has been to meet residents left on the Abaco islands, waiting to evacuate.
09 Sep 2019
