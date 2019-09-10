Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Buenos Aires' LGBT community embraces tango
Argentina's capital Buenos Aires has in recent years become known as one of South America's most LGBT-friendly cities.
Now some in the LGBT community are embracing a movement called Queer Tango.
The Travel Show takes to the dance floor to find out more.
The Travel Show can be seen on BBC World News.
-
10 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-49516022/buenos-aires-lgbt-community-embraces-tangoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window