Colombia police seize 300kg of cannabis in coffin
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Colombia drugs: Police seize 300kg of cannabis in coffin

Colombian police made the unusual discovery of 300kg (660lb) of cannabis inside a coffin in the Santander area.

"The seizure was carried out after an inspection of a hearse, which contained two coffins," said regional police commander Fabian Ospina. The driver was detained.

  • 28 Aug 2019
Go to next video: Legalising cannabis: Canada's story