Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Bolivia's Amazon damage seen from the air
As fires blaze across the Amazon, some million hectares of forest in Bolivia has been damaged. Drone footage shows just a small extent of the damage.
-
27 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-49481712/bolivia-s-amazon-damage-seen-from-the-airRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window