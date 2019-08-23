Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I will give my last drop of blood for this forest'
Members of Brazil's indigenous Mura tribe have vowed to defend their land, as wildfires rage in the Amazon rainforest.
The largest rainforest in the world, the Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.
It is also home to about three million species of plants and animals, and one million indigenous people.
Read more on this story.
-
23 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-49448135/i-will-give-my-last-drop-of-blood-for-this-forestRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window