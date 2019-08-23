'I will give my last drop of blood for this forest'
Members of Brazil's indigenous Mura tribe have vowed to defend their land, as wildfires rage in the Amazon rainforest.

The largest rainforest in the world, the Amazon is a vital carbon store that slows down the pace of global warming.

It is also home to about three million species of plants and animals, and one million indigenous people.

  • 23 Aug 2019
