Brazil's environment minister feels the heat
Video

Brazil's environment minister greeted with heckles

Satellite data shows a 84% increase of fires in Brazil this year compared to the same period in 2018. The news has further fuelled anger at the policies of President Jair Bolsonaro, which conservationists say are harming the key region. Brazil's environment minister, Ricardo Salles, witnessed that anger when he was booed at a climate conference.

  • 22 Aug 2019