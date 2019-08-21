Bolsonaro blames NGOs for Amazon fires
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

President Bolsonaro suggests NGOs to blame for Amazon fires

The Brazilian president says organisations are setting the fires to embarrass the government after a funding cut.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 21 Aug 2019