El Salvador miscarriage case: 'Thank God justice was done'
A 21-year-old woman in El Salvador whose baby was found dead in the toilet where she gave birth has been cleared during a retrial.
Evelyn Hernández had always maintained she was innocent, saying that she did not know she was pregnant and lost consciousness during the birth.
Prosecutors had asked for a prison sentence of 40 years.
Read more: Evelyn Hernández cleared over baby's death
19 Aug 2019
