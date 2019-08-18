Three dead after rioting at Honduran football derby

Media player
Three dead after fans of rival Honduran football clubs Motagua and Olimpia clash
Three people are dead after fans of rival Honduran football clubs Motagua and Olimpia clashed.
Seven people, including several players, were also injured.
It began when crowds allegedly threw stones at the Motagua team bus, injuring three players with shards of broken glass.
Fighting continued both inside and outside National Stadium after officials cancelled the game.
