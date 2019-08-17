Mexican women protest over teen rapes

Video

Hundreds of women took to the streets of Mexico City on Friday to demand protection from the police

after a number of recent high-profile sexual assault cases involving officers.

The initially peaceful rally ended with some protesters lighting a fire on the second floor of a police building and vandalising a bus station.

The protests were sparked by two recent cases - that of a 17-year-old who said four policemen raped her in their patrol car, and a 16-year-old who said a policeman raped her in a museum.

Read more: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-49342862