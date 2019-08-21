Ex-rebels saving the Amazon
Former rebels become eco-warriors to stop deforestation in the Amazon

Former Farc rebels in Colombia, who spent decades fighting the government over land and power, have reinvented themselves as eco-warriors protecting the Amazon rainforest from illegal logging.

