Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Colombia indigenous leaders are buried after attack
Kevin Mestizo, 23, and Eugenio Tenorio, 46, are the latest indigenous activists to be killed amid growing violence targeted at those fighting for land rights and human rights in Colombia.
-
14 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-49342936/colombia-indigenous-leaders-are-buried-after-attackRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window