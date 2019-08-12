Conservative celebrates Guatemala poll victory

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Alejandro Giammattei celebrates Guatemala poll win
Supporters of Guatemala's conservative candidate, Alejandro Giammattei, celebrate after his election victory is announced. Mr Giammattei says it will be "an immense honour" to be president of the country he loves.
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/world-latin-america-49316589/alejandro-giammattei-celebrates-guatemala-poll-winRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window