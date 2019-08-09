Home of ancient tribe destroyed at dramatic rates
Video

Shocking drone footage reveals how the Chaco forest in northern Paraguay is being destroyed at dramatic rates.

The region is home to the Ayoreo Totobiegosode tribe - the last people in the Americas outside the Amazon to remain uncontacted by outsiders.

But their home is declining rapidly as farmers clear the space for cattle and crops.

