Honduras protest: 'We want this narco-dictator out of presidency'
There have been violent clashes in Honduras between police and protesters demanding the resignation of President Juan Orlando Hernández.
Thousands took to the streets of the capital Tegucigalpa on Tuesday.
Read more: Honduras protesters demand 'narco dictator' resign
07 Aug 2019
