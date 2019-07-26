Suspected shooter arrested by police

Media player
Mexico murder: Suspected shooter in Israel 'underworld' case arrested
CCTV has captured the moment a woman suspected of shooting two Israeli men dead was arrested in Mexico City.
Police caught her as she was leaving the restaurant where killing took place.
26 Jul 2019
