Huge gold haul stolen from Brazil airport
Video

Gunmen in Brazil have stolen 750kg (1,650lbs) of gold estimated to be worth at least $30m (£24m).

The suspects entered Guarulhos airport in São Paulo dressed as police officers and took the gold, which had been destined for New York and Zurich.

  • 26 Jul 2019
