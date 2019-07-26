Media player
Huge gold haul stolen from Brazil airport
Gunmen in Brazil have stolen 750kg (1,650lbs) of gold estimated to be worth at least $30m (£24m).
The suspects entered Guarulhos airport in São Paulo dressed as police officers and took the gold, which had been destined for New York and Zurich.
26 Jul 2019
