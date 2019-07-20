‘They tried to buy my daughter’
US migrant crisis: Family divided while waiting for asylum

As Donald Trump's 45-day deadline for Mexico to curb migration to the US fast approaches, some migrant families are facing an uncertain future.

Among the measures put in place is the so-called "Remain in Mexico" policy - where asylum seekers are sent back across the border to wait for their applications to be processed.

The BBC's Lioman Lima travelled to Mexico's border with the US and heard the story of one family from El Salvador that, along with thousands of others, have been returned to Juarez.

