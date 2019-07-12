Media player
Meet the woman risking her life to clear Colombia's minefields
Paola Sanchez is 24 years old and risks her life every day, finding and deactivating landmines after five decades of conflict in Colombia.
Many of the mines were laid by Farc rebels who, until recently, were engaged in a violent war with the government over land and power.
Video produced by Sophie Eastaugh and Trystan Young.
12 Jul 2019
