Choosing between God and the gang in El Salvador
A church deep in La Dina, San Salvador is holding a service with a difference: many of this men here used to be in a gang.
Eben-ezer is a functioning church but also runs a rehabilitation project for men who repent their past gang life.
The gang in charge of the area is the notorious Barrio 18 who keep a watchful eye on the project but does not interfere.
Run by Pastor Will Gomez, it offers the young men a potential second chance.
Produced by Wietske Burema
26 Jul 2019
