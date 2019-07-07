Media player
Brazilian 'father of bossa nova' João Gilberto performs on stage
Archive footage João Gilberto performing on stage.
The Brazilian singer and composer, a pioneer of the bossa nova genre, has died aged 88.
07 Jul 2019
