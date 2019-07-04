River Plate stadium welcomes homeless people
One of Argentina's biggest football clubs, River Plate, opened its stadium to homeless people in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, as the country experienced a cold snap.

Organisers from volunteer group Red Solidaria (Solidarity Network) distributed hot meals and donations of warm clothes.

  • 04 Jul 2019
