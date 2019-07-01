El Salvador to blame for Rio Grande tragedy - president
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rio Grande drowning: El Salvador leader takes blame

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, has told the BBC that blame for the deaths of a father and daughter from his country - who died trying to reach the US - rests with his country.

He said his country had to fix the problems that forced its citizens to migrate.

  • 01 Jul 2019
Go to next video: 'I knew it was the last time I would see my son'