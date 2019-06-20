CCTV captures moment of David Ortiz shooting
Shooting of Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz caught on CCTV

CCTV footage captured the moment that former Boston Red Sox player David Ortiz was shot in the back in the Dominican Republic.

The baseball legend was sat at a table at an outdoor venue in the capital, Santo Domingo, when he was shot on 9 June.

He is recovering at a hospital in Boston, where doctors say he is now in a "good" condition.

Warning: This video contains violence.

