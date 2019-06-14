Disappeared activists' son reunited with family
Video

Disappeared Argentina activists' son reunited with family

The son of two Argentinean opposition activists who were abducted by Argentinean secret service agents in 1977 has been reunited with his biological family.

Javier Darroux Mijalchuk was just four months old when his father and pregnant mother disappeared in Buenos Aires.

He ended up being adopted by a family who did not know his background.

